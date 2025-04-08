Carson Spiers News: Sent down to Triple-A

The Reds optioned Spiers to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Spiers had a solid start to begin his season, allowing one earned run through six innings of work April 1. However, he allowed four earned across 3.1 innings in his following start Sunday. The 27-year-old will return to Triple-A Louisville, where he posted a 2.51 ERA across 46.2 innings in 2024. With Spiers's demotion and Matt McLain (hamstring) landing on the injured list, Will Benson and Noelvi Marte were both recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.