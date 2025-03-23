Carson Spiers News: Throws final Cactus League outing

Spiers allowed one run on four hits while striking out one over four relief innings in Saturday's spring start against San Diego.

Spiers entered after game starter Andrew Abbott in what was his final Cactus League outing before he opens the regular season with a spot in the rotation. That spot is considered temporary and will last as long as it takes Abbott to build up his pitch- and innings-count. Spiers closed out spring training with a 2.57 ERA through 14 innings over four appearances (one start).