Carson Spiers News: Trailing in race for rotation spot

Spiers appears to be behind Andrew Abbott for the Reds' fifth starter's job, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Abbott started the spring a little bit behind because of a left shoulder issue, and he still hasn't pitched in a big-league spring training game. He did toss two innings in a minor-league game however, and with the Reds not immediately needing a fifth starter to begin the season, the team seems willing to wait for him to get stretched out. To his credit, Spiers hasn't pitched poorly in camp, posting an 8:2 K:BB over five Cactus League innings without giving up a homer -- something that was an issue for the right-hander in 2024, when he served up 20 long balls in only 90.2 MLB innings.