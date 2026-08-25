Carson Whisenhunt Injury: Diagnosed with torn UCL
MRI results on Whisenhunt's left elbow revealed a torn UCL on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Whisenhunt has been recommended to undergo surgery to address the injury, and the timing of the operation would likely rule him out through the 2027 season. He'll close the book on the 2026 campaign with a 6.49 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 26:21 K:BB across 34.2 innings (eight starts) in the majors.
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