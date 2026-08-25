Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt Injury: Diagnosed with torn UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

MRI results on Whisenhunt's left elbow revealed a torn UCL on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whisenhunt has been recommended to undergo surgery to address the injury, and the timing of the operation would likely rule him out through the 2027 season. He'll close the book on the 2026 campaign with a 6.49 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 26:21 K:BB across 34.2 innings (eight starts) in the majors.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
14 days ago