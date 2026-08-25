Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt Injury: Heads to 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Giants placed Whisenhunt on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right elbow sprain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Whisenhunt got the MRI on his right elbow Tuesday, but he said that he is sill awaiting the results. In a corresponding move, the Giants recalled Spencer Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
14 days ago