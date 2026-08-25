Carson Whisenhunt Injury: Heads to 15-day IL
The Giants placed Whisenhunt on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right elbow sprain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Whisenhunt got the MRI on his right elbow Tuesday, but he said that he is sill awaiting the results. In a corresponding move, the Giants recalled Spencer Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More