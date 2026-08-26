Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt Injury: Heads to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Giants transferred Whisenhunt (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

His move to the 60-day injured list frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Braxton Roxby, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to provide a fresh arm for the Giants' injury-depleted pitching staff. Whisenhunt is set to miss the rest of the season after recently sustaining a torn UCL in his left elbow, but a decision has yet to be made on what type of surgery he'll require to address the injury, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Whisenhunt is set to receive a second opinion before going under the knife, but whether he requires a traditional Tommy John surgery, an internal brace procedure or a hybrid of the two, he'll likely miss the entire 2027 season.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
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