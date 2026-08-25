Carson Whisenhunt Injury: Undergoing MRI on elbow
Whisenhunt will undergo an MRI on his left elbow Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Whisenhunt was forced to exit Monday's start against the Reds in the third inning due to discomfort in his pitching elbow. The lefty previously suffered an elbow sprain in 2023, but he noted after Monday's contest of his current pain that he's "never felt anything like this." The Giants should have more on Whisenhunt's status later Tuesday.
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