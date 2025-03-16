Fantasy Baseball
Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt News: Call-up candidate in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

The Giants are expected to develop Whisenhunt into a starting pitcher at Triple-A Sacramento this season, though he has the tools to serve as a bullpen option for the club right now, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Whisenhunt allowed one earned run, four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings during Saturday's 5-5 tie in the Giants' Spring Breakout game against the Rangers. The 24-year-old has an elite changeup, and he worked on implementing a slider into his arsenal during his first full season with Triple-A Sacramento last year. Whisenhunt has yet to make an appearance in the big leagues, and he registered a 5.42 ERA over 25 starts with Sacramento last season, racking up 135 strikeouts over 104.2 innings. The left-handed pitcher could warrant a call-up during the 2025 campaign, especially if injuries arise for the parent club.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
