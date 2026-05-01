Carson Whisenhunt News: Could make 2026 debut Monday
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle relays that Whisenhunt could be called up from Triple-A Sacramento and start in the Giants' series opener against the Padres on Monday.
Whisenhunt was unable to crack the Giants' Opening Day roster after struggling with his command and control during spring training. He hasn't exactly been much better in Triple-A, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 26 innings. However, he pitched well in his last start against Salt Lake on Tuesday, when he allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight across six innings without issuing a walk. Whisenhunt appeared in five major-league games for the Giants in 2025 and finished the season 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 23.1 frames.
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