Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt News: Could make 2026 debut Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle relays that Whisenhunt could be called up from Triple-A Sacramento and start in the Giants' series opener against the Padres on Monday.

Whisenhunt was unable to crack the Giants' Opening Day roster after struggling with his command and control during spring training. He hasn't exactly been much better in Triple-A, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 26 innings. However, he pitched well in his last start against Salt Lake on Tuesday, when he allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight across six innings without issuing a walk. Whisenhunt appeared in five major-league games for the Giants in 2025 and finished the season 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 23.1 frames.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
36 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
50 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
169 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
197 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
230 days ago