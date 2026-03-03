Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt News: Struggles in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Whisenhunt logged a blown save in Monday's 6-5 Cactus League win over the White Sox, allowing four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings.

Whisenhunt entered in the third inning and surrendered two singles and a double that led to two runs. He then allowed a walk and two doubles before being pulled in the fourth, as the White Sox took a 4-3 lead. On a more positive note, the southpaw averaged 95.6 mph on his four-seamer, a significant uptick from his average of 92.6 mph in 2025. The 25-year-old could compete for a spot in the bullpen ahead of Opening Day, but it wouldn't be surprising if he begins the season in Triple-A Sacramento's rotation. He recorded a 5.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB while giving up six long balls across 23.1 innings in five starts for San Francisco last season.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
