Carson Whisenhunt News: Tagged for six earned runs in loss

Whisenhunt (3-4) took the loss against the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out one batter across four innings.

Whisenhunt put the Giants on the back foot early by yielding a three-run homer to Jo Adell in the first inning. Whisenhunt proceeded to give up two runs in both the second and fourth frames, ending his start with 80 pitches (47 strikes) and only five whiffs. He's allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts, and the six earned runs he gave up Tuesday matched a season high that he set July 31 against the Padres. Things won't get easier for Whisenhunt, as he'll take a 7.03 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 32 innings into his next start, which lines up for this weekend against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.