Carson Whisenhunt News: Velocity up in Giants camp

Whisenhunt was sitting 96-97 mph during a simulated game Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Delos Santos notes that the readings were courtesy of Trackman, so it's a legitimate velocity increase for Whisenhunt, who averaged 92.6 mph with his four-seamer last season. It will be interesting to watch whether the southpaw is able to carry the velocity spike into Cactus League play and the regular season, as it could help spur a breakout. Whisenhunt entered spring training likely on the outside looking in for a spot in the Giants' rotation after holding a 5.01 ERA and 16:12 K:BB over 23.1 innings covering five starts in 2025.