Carson Whisenhunt headshot

Carson Whisenhunt News: Velocity up in Giants camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Whisenhunt was sitting 96-97 mph during a simulated game Thursday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Delos Santos notes that the readings were courtesy of Trackman, so it's a legitimate velocity increase for Whisenhunt, who averaged 92.6 mph with his four-seamer last season. It will be interesting to watch whether the southpaw is able to carry the velocity spike into Cactus League play and the regular season, as it could help spur a breakout. Whisenhunt entered spring training likely on the outside looking in for a spot in the Giants' rotation after holding a 5.01 ERA and 16:12 K:BB over 23.1 innings covering five starts in 2025.

Carson Whisenhunt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Whisenhunt See More
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
98 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
126 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
159 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
165 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
166 days ago