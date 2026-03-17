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Carson Williams News: Beginning season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

The Rays optioned Williams to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Williams was competing with Taylor Walls at shortstop with the Rays, but instead Williams will begin the season at Triple-A. The 22-year-old got his first taste of the big leagues last season and posted a .573 OPS with five home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, two stolen bases and an ugly 6:44 BB:K across 106 plate appearances. Williams should be back in the majors at some point in 2026.

Carson Williams
Tampa Bay Rays
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