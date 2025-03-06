Fantasy Baseball
Carson Williams News: Doubles off Crochet

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 6:38am

Williams went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game.

Williams got the chance to start at shortstop while hitting fifth in the order. He faced Garrett Crochet in the second inning and fell behind 0-2 in the count before lacing a double to left field that landed just before the wall. Williams is a candidate for a mid-season promotion to the majors and has gone 2-for-13 with three strikeouts and two walks so far in spring training.

Carson Williams
Tampa Bay Rays
