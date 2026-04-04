Carson Williams News: Getting breather Saturday
Williams isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Williams has gone 0-for-11 at the plate and struck out six times over his last three starts, and the Rays will now give him a day off to reset. Ben Williamson will fill the void at shortstop and bat seventh.
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