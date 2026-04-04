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Carson Williams News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Williams isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Williams has gone 0-for-11 at the plate and struck out six times over his last three starts, and the Rays will now give him a day off to reset. Ben Williamson will fill the void at shortstop and bat seventh.

Carson Williams
Tampa Bay Rays
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