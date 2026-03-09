Carson Williams News: Pushing for roster spot

Williams went 2-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers and is now 7-for-19 with an RBI this spring.

Williams, one of Tampa Bay's top prospects, closed out last season in the major leagues and is now trying to break Rays camp with an Opening Day roster spot. The 22-year-old infielder has hit safely in six of his eight Grapefruit League appearances so far, picking up a pair of doubles as well. He's competing primarily with the switch-hitting Taylor Walls, who has gone 5-for-12 with a home run and three RBI in four spring outings, for regular reps at shortstop, and Williams could still open the new year with Triple-A Durham if Gavin Lux (upper body) and Richie Palacios (back) are healthy.