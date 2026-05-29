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Carson Williams News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Rays optioned Williams to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Ben Williamson (back) returning from the injured list, Williams will head back to the minors. The 22-year-old has really struggled at the plate across his first 139 big-league trips to the dish, slashing a paltry .155/.204/.302 with five homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and an 8:55 BB:K. He's hit .100 with a .290 OPS across 33 plate appearances this season.

Carson Williams
Tampa Bay Rays
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