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Carson Williams News: Sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Rays optioned Williams to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Williams is just 3-for-23 with a 1:9 BB:K at the plate through his first seven games this season and has an untenable 40.5 percent strikeout rate so far at the major-league level. With Taylor Walls (oblique) back from the injured list, the Rays will give Williams some additional seasoning in the minors.

Carson Williams
Tampa Bay Rays
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