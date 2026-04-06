Carson Williams News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Williams to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Williams is just 3-for-23 with a 1:9 BB:K at the plate through his first seven games this season and has an untenable 40.5 percent strikeout rate so far at the major-league level. With Taylor Walls (oblique) back from the injured list, the Rays will give Williams some additional seasoning in the minors.
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