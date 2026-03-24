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Carson Williams News: Wins Rays' shortstop job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Williams will start at shortstop for the Rays on Opening Day in St. Louis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The injury to Taylor Walls (oblique) made this likely, and now the Rays have made it official. Williams had a solid showing this spring with a .779 OPS, one home run and one stolen base, though it came with a 1:7 BB:K. The 22-year-old has major swing-and-miss issues but Williams could hit for enough power and steal enough bases to be a viable fantasy contributor even if he drags down your batting average.

Carson Williams
Tampa Bay Rays
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