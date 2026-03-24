Carson Williams News: Wins shortstop job
The Rays recalled Williams from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and will have him start at shortstop in Thursday's season opener at St. Louis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The injury to Taylor Walls (oblique) made Williams' call-up likely, and the Rays have now made it official. Williams had a solid showing this spring with a .779 OPS, one home run and one stolen base, though it came with a 1:7 BB:K. The 22-year-old has major swing-and-miss issues, but Williams could hit for enough power and steal enough bases to be a viable fantasy contributor even if he proves a drag in the batting-average category.
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