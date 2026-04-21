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Carter Baumler Injury: Facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Baumler (ribs) began throwing live batting practice Monday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Baumlber has been on the injured list since April 5 due to a right intercostal strain, but he appears to be nearing the final stretch of his recovery. The Rangers haven't announced a firm timeline for his return, but they have confirmed he will require a few rehab outings in the minors before returning from the IL.

Carter Baumler
Texas Rangers
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