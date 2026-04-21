Carter Baumler Injury: Facing hitters
Baumler (ribs) began throwing live batting practice Monday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Baumlber has been on the injured list since April 5 due to a right intercostal strain, but he appears to be nearing the final stretch of his recovery. The Rangers haven't announced a firm timeline for his return, but they have confirmed he will require a few rehab outings in the minors before returning from the IL.
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