Carter Baumler Injury: Hits 97 mph in rehab outing
Baumler (intercostal) allowed one run on two hits over one inning in a rehab outing at Triple-A Round Rock last Wednesday.
Baumler's fastball touched 97 mph during the outing, per MLB.com, which is encouraging. The Rangers want him to throw on back-to-back days before the right-hander rejoins the club.
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