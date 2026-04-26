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Carter Baumler Injury: Hits 97 mph in rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 6:55am

Baumler (intercostal) allowed one run on two hits over one inning in a rehab outing at Triple-A Round Rock last Wednesday.

Baumler's fastball touched 97 mph during the outing, per MLB.com, which is encouraging. The Rangers want him to throw on back-to-back days before the right-hander rejoins the club.

Carter Baumler
Texas Rangers
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