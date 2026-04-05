Carter Baumler Injury: Moved to IL with intercostal strain
The Rangers placed Baumler on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right intercostal strain.
Baumler had his best outing of the season Saturday versus Cincinnati, striking out one batter in one perfect inning, but he apparently was injured in the process. The right-hander will consequently need to miss at least a couple weeks. Texas recalled reliever Luis Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock to take Baumler's place in the bullpen.
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