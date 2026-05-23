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Carter Baumler Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Rangers transferred Baumler (ribs) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Baumler landed on the injured list in early April with a right intercostal strain. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment later in the month but has been shut down since April 28 due to a setback in his recovery. His move to the 60-day IL will keep him sidelined through June 4, though it's unclear how far away he is from returning. Blaine Crim was claimed off waivers from the Rockies in a corresponding move.

Carter Baumler
Texas Rangers
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