Carter Baumler Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Rangers transferred Baumler (ribs) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Baumler landed on the injured list in early April with a right intercostal strain. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment later in the month but has been shut down since April 28 due to a setback in his recovery. His move to the 60-day IL will keep him sidelined through June 4, though it's unclear how far away he is from returning. Blaine Crim was claimed off waivers from the Rockies in a corresponding move.