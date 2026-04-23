Carter Baumler Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Baumler (intercostal) has been sent to Triple-A Round Rock to begin a rehab assignment.
Baumler has been shelved since early April with a right intercostal strain. The Rule 5 pick seems likely to make multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Rangers' bullpen around the beginning of May.
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