Carter Baumler Injury: Shut down
Baumler (intercostal) has been shut down from his rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.
Baumler made three appearances while on his rehab assignment but experienced a setback and hasn't pitched since April 28. It's unclear when the right-hander will restart a throwing program.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Baumler See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens31 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker152 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: 178 AL East Prospects You Need To KnowFebruary 23, 2021
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft TiersJune 23, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Baumler See More