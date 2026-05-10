Carter Baumler headshot

Carter Baumler Injury: Shut down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Baumler (intercostal) has been shut down from his rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Baumler made three appearances while on his rehab assignment but experienced a setback and hasn't pitched since April 28. It's unclear when the right-hander will restart a throwing program.

Carter Baumler
Texas Rangers
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