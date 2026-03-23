Carter Baumler headshot

Carter Baumler News: Secures spot on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Rangers informed Baumler on Monday that he's made the Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Baumler was told that he'd made the Opening Day roster when manager Skip Schumaker trotted out for a mound visit during Monday's exhibition against the Royals. The right-hander is expected to be deployed out of the bullpen to handle low-leverage situations after failing to surrender a run in eight spring appearances (9.1 innings).

Carter Baumler
Texas Rangers
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