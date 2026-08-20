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Carter Jensen News: Day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Jensen is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.

Jensen -- who is sporting a .178/.302/.346 batting line in the second half -- will get a routine breather after starting the last four contests. Luke Maile is grabbing a start at catcher for the Royals.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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