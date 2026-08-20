Carter Jensen News: Day off Thursday
Jensen is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics.
Jensen -- who is sporting a .178/.302/.346 batting line in the second half -- will get a routine breather after starting the last four contests. Luke Maile is grabbing a start at catcher for the Royals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Jensen See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)6 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Jensen See More