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Carter Jensen News: Drives sixth homer Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Jensen went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Jensen connected on his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning, extending his team lead in long balls, with the next closest Royal at three. In his first full major-league season, the 22-year-old has lived up to the hype so far, slashing .275/.354/.565 with six homers, two doubles, 14 RBI and 11 runs through 23 appearances.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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