Carter Jensen News: Ends lengthy homer drought
Jensen went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rangers.
The 22-year-old backstop got the Royals on the board in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI single before launching a two-run homer off Chris Martin in the following frame to give his team a 6-3 lead, but the bullpen couldn't make it stick. Jensen's long ball was his seventh of the season but his first since April 22, snapping a 29-game drought in which he'd slashed a meager .183/.271/.247 with six doubles and nine RBI.
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