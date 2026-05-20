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Carter Jensen News: Getting day off against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Jensen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

After starting and going 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 7-1 loss while southpaw Ranger Suarez took the bump for Boston, the left-handed-hitting Jensen will move to the bench for the series finale. Elias Diaz will fill in for Jensen behind the dish as the Red Sox send another southpaw (Connelly Early) to the bump.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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