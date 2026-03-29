Carter Jensen News: Homers in win

Jensen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

Jensen extended Kansas City's lead to 2-0 with a 371-foot shot off Grant Holmes, his first hit and home run of the season. The 22-year-old Jensen should continue to see regular at-bats in the middle of the Royals' lineup -- he got his first start at catcher Sunday after serving as the DH in his first two games. Jensen is now 1-for-8 to open the year after slashing .300/.391/.550 with three homers in 69 plate appearances last season.