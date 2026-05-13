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Carter Jensen News: Left out of starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Jensen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With southpaw Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago, the Royals will stock up on some extra right-handed bats. Jensen will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel and Jac Caglianone.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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