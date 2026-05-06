Carter Jensen News: Not in Kansas City lineup
Jensen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Guardians.
It's a routine day off after Jensen had started each of the last seven games. The Royals will go with Elias Diaz at catcher and Salvador Perez at designated hitter Wednesday.
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