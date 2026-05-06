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Carter Jensen News: Not in Kansas City lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 1:45pm

Jensen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Guardians.

It's a routine day off after Jensen had started each of the last seven games. The Royals will go with Elias Diaz at catcher and Salvador Perez at designated hitter Wednesday.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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