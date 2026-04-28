Carter Jensen News: On bench Tuesday
Jensen is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Athletics.
Jensen had started in the last six games for the Royals since he last sat April 19. In that span, he went 8-for-23 with a double, home run and four RBI. As he rests Tuesday, Salvador Perez has the start behind the plate and is batting cleanup.
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