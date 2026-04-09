Carter Jensen News: Out of Kansas City lineup
Jensen is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the White Sox.
Jensen had started the last two contests at catcher and the last three games overall, but he'll get some rest in Thursday's series opener. Jac Caglianone is serving as the Royals' designated hitter, and Lane Thomas will get the start in right field.
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