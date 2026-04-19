Carter Jensen News: Receiving rest Sunday
Jensen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After starting each of the last eight games at either catcher or designated hitter and going 7-for-27 (.259 average) with two home runs, six RBI and three runs, Jensen will get a breather for the series finale in New York. Salvador Perez will return to the lineup Sunday as Kansas City's DH, while new call-up Elias Diaz makes his first start for the Royals behind the plate.
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