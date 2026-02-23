Carter Jensen headshot

Carter Jensen News: Singles in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Jensen started at catcher and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers.

Jensen was out of the lineup for the Royals' first two games before making his spring debut Sunday, grounding out in his first two at-bats before pulling a single into right field in the sixth inning before being lifted. One of the most highly touted catching prospects in baseball, the 22-year-old mashed during his brief stint with the Royals in 2025, slashing .300/.391/.550 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI across 20 games in September. The presence of franchise icon Salvador Perez is worth noting, but Jensen should still see regular action in the Kansas City lineup in 2026, whether behind the plate or at designated hitter.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Jensen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carter Jensen See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
26 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
31 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
32 days ago