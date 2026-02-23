Carter Jensen News: Singles in spring debut

Jensen started at catcher and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Brewers.

Jensen was out of the lineup for the Royals' first two games before making his spring debut Sunday, grounding out in his first two at-bats before pulling a single into right field in the sixth inning before being lifted. One of the most highly touted catching prospects in baseball, the 22-year-old mashed during his brief stint with the Royals in 2025, slashing .300/.391/.550 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI across 20 games in September. The presence of franchise icon Salvador Perez is worth noting, but Jensen should still see regular action in the Kansas City lineup in 2026, whether behind the plate or at designated hitter.