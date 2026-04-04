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Carter Jensen News: Sitting to begin twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Jensen isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Jensen has gone 2-for-16 with a home run and eight strikeouts to begin the season, and he'll now begin Saturday's festivities on the bench. Starling Marte will occupy the DH spot instead and bat sixth.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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