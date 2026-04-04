Carter Jensen News: Sitting to begin twin bill
Jensen isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Jensen has gone 2-for-16 with a home run and eight strikeouts to begin the season, and he'll now begin Saturday's festivities on the bench. Starling Marte will occupy the DH spot instead and bat sixth.
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