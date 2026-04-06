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Carter Jensen News: Slugs homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 9:48pm

Jensen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Monday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Jensen picked up his second multi-hit game in as many outings Monday, knocking out his second homer of the year in the process. In his first season making the Opening Day roster, the 22-year-old has suited up in nine of the the first 10 games and is slashing .250/.296/.542 with a double and five RBI.

Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals
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