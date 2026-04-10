Carter Jensen News: Smacks fourth homer Friday

Jensen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the White Sox.

Jensen struck out and fouled out in his first two plate appearances but got to see Davis Martin for a third time in the seventh and took him deep on a first-pitch cutter. Jensen has struggled with strikeouts this season, whiffing 35.9 percent of the time, but he's slugged four home runs with seven RBI, six runs scored and three walks across 39 plate appearances.