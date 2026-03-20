Carter Jensen News: Tallies RBI in spring loss
Jensen went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Angels.
Jensen has cooled off from his hot start to the spring but has still put together a solid showing, hitting .250/.308/.500 with three homers and eight RBI across 12 Cactus League appearances. The 22-year-old impressed with the Royals after being called up in September last season, slashing .300/.391/.550 with six doubles, three homers and 13 RBI in 20 MLB games. In his first full big-league season, Jensen is expected to split time at catcher with franchise icon Salvador Perez but should remain in the lineup at designated hitter, particularly against right-handers when Perez is behind the plate.
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