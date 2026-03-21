Carter Kieboom headshot

Carter Kieboom News: Moved to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 11:16am

The Guardians traded Kieboom to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kieboom inked a minor-league deal with the Guardians in mid-January and appeared 16 Cactus League games for Cleveland, posting a .160/.192/.320 slash line with one home run and five RBI in 26 plate appearances. Per Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kierboom will report to Philadelphia's minor-league camp and likely open the season in Triple-A but could see some major-league action if the Phillies need additional depth at first base.

Carter Kieboom
Philadelphia Phillies
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