Carter Kieboom News: Signs with Angels, gets camp invite

Kieboom signed a minor-league contract with the Angels in December, per Maren Angus-Coombs of SI.com, and he has been invited to major-league spring training.

Kieboom was a first-round pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, but he's been unable to find success in the majors, slashing .199/.297/.301 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 57 runs and no stolen bases over 508 regular-season plate appearances with Washington. He spent all of last season at Triple-A and recorded a mediocre .751 OPS across 359 trips to the plate. Kieboom likely faces an uphill battle in trying to break camp with Los Angeles, but there's at least a feasible path to doing so, as the Angels have suggested that Anthony Rendon isn't going to be handed the starting third-baseman role given his struggles in recent campaigns.