Carter Rustad News: Dealt to Cleveland

The Orioles traded Rustad to the Guardians on Sunday in exchange for Johnathan Rodriguez, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rustad started the 2025 season in Single-A but made it up to Double-A by the end of the year, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 53 total innings split between three affiliates. Now with the Guardians, the 24-year-old righty will likely report to Double-A Akron.