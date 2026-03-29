Carter Rustad headshot

Carter Rustad News: Dealt to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

The Orioles traded Rustad to the Guardians on Sunday in exchange for Johnathan Rodriguez, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rustad started the 2025 season in Single-A but made it up to Double-A by the end of the year, posting a 3.23 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 53 total innings split between three affiliates. Now with the Guardians, the 24-year-old righty will likely report to Double-A Akron.

Carter Rustad
Cleveland Guardians
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