Casey Kelly News: Inks minors deal with Arizona

The Diamondbacks signed Kelly to a minor-league contract Saturday.

Kelly made a pair of regular-season appearances for the Reds last season, registering a 5.06 ERA and 4:1 K:BB ratio across 5.1 innings of work. Prior to that, Kelly spent five seasons with the KBO's LG Twins. The former first-round pick and top prospect of the Red Sox is 35 years old and will serve as organizational depth in Arizona.