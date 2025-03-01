Casey Kelly News: Inks minors deal with Arizona
The Diamondbacks signed Kelly to a minor-league contract Saturday.
Kelly made a pair of regular-season appearances for the Reds last season, registering a 5.06 ERA and 4:1 K:BB ratio across 5.1 innings of work. Prior to that, Kelly spent five seasons with the KBO's LG Twins. The former first-round pick and top prospect of the Red Sox is 35 years old and will serve as organizational depth in Arizona.
