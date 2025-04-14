Casey Lawrence News: Dismissed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Monday.

Lawrence will be moved off the 40-man roster and will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Troy Taylor (lat), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma last Wednesday, Lawrence made one relief appearance for Seattle and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk over three innings.