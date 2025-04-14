Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence headshot

Casey Lawrence News: Dismissed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Monday.

Lawrence will be moved off the 40-man roster and will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Troy Taylor (lat), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Tacoma last Wednesday, Lawrence made one relief appearance for Seattle and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk over three innings.

Casey Lawrence
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
