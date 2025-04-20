Casey Lawrence News: Gets DFA'd again

The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Sunday, Tim Booth of the Seattle Times reports.

Lawrence was designated for assignment Monday but cleared waivers and rejoined the organization Wednesday before being recalled to the big club Friday. He pitched in back-to-back contests Friday and Saturday, allowing an unearned run over two hitless innings. His removal from the roster again Sunday corresponds with fellow hurler Sauryn Lao getting his first major-league call-up.