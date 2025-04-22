Casey Lawrence News: Remains in organization

Lawrence cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The right-hander was designated for assignment over the weekend by the Mariners for the second time in April, but he'll again stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Lawrence has given up two earned runs with a 1:1 K:BB over five frames in the majors this season and has a 4.35 ERA across 10.1 innings as a starter for Tacoma.