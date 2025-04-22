Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence headshot

Casey Lawrence News: Remains in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Lawrence cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

The right-hander was designated for assignment over the weekend by the Mariners for the second time in April, but he'll again stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Lawrence has given up two earned runs with a 1:1 K:BB over five frames in the majors this season and has a 4.35 ERA across 10.1 innings as a starter for Tacoma.

Casey Lawrence
Seattle Mariners
