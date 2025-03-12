Fantasy Baseball
Casey Lawrence News: Sent back to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Mariners reassigned Lawrence to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Lawrence re-signed with Seattle in November on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league spring training, but the 37-year-old righty never appeared especially likely to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He's previously seen big-league action in parts of four seasons from 2017 through 2023, logging a lifetime 6.75 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 124 innings.

